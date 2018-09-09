A look at the presidents of Pakistan over the years

PTI’s Dr Arif Alvi has been sworn in after being elected the 13th president of the country.

He secured the majority votes during the presidential election on September 4. SAMAA Digital takes a look at all the presidents who came before him.

1) Iskander Mirza

Iskander Mirza became the first president of Pakistan in 1956. However, his tenure ended after he was dismissed by General Ayub Khan. He served from March 23, 1956 to October 27, 1958.

2) Ayub Khan

General Ayub Khan became the second president after forcibly assuming the presidency from Mirza through a coup in 1958. Khan was the first general to enter into politics in Pakistan. He served on the post from October 27, 1958 to March 25, 1969.

3) Yahya Khan

General Yahya Khan served as the third president of the country and was appointed on March 25, 1969. It was during his tenure that Pakistan saw the secession of East Pakistan, which ultimately became Bangladesh. He stepped down on December 20, 1971.

4) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto served as the fourth president of Pakistan. He was Pakistan’s only martial law administrator. Interestingly, the 1973 Constitution was drafted during his tenure. He was the president from December 20, 1971 to August 13, 1973.

5) Fazal Ilahi Chaudhry

Fazal Ilahi Chaudhry became the fifth and first constitutionally elected president of the country, while Bhutto became the premier. He served on the post from August 14, 1973 to December 16, 1978.

6) Ziaul Haq

General Ziaul Haq came into power on December 16, 1978 and became the country’s sixth president. He was killed in an airplane crash on August 17, 1988.

7) Ghulam Ishaq Khan

Ghulam Ishaq Khan was a Pakistani bureaucrat who served as the seventh president of the country. He served from August 17, 1988 to July 18, 1993.

8) Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari

Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari was the first Baloch to have been elected president of Pakistan. He was sworn in on November 14, 1993 and resigned on December 2, 1997.

9) Muhammad Rafiq Tarrar

Muhammad Rafiq Tarrar is a retired judge of the Supreme Court who served as the ninth president of the country. He served from January 1, 1998 to January 20, 2001. During his tenure, General (retd) Pervez Musharraf led a coup against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

10) Pervez Musharraf

General (retd) Pervez Musharraf is a retired four-star army general who served as the 10th president of the country. He stepped down from the post to avoid impeachment in 2008. His tenure lasted from June 20, 2001 to August, 18 2008.

11) Asif Ali Zardari

PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was elected president on December 9, 2008 after his party clinched the majority votes in the 2008 general elections. His tenure ended on September 9, 2013.

12) Mamnoon Hussain

Mamnoon Hussain was sworn in on September 9, 2013, following the PML-N’s victory in the general elections in 2013. His tenure ended on September 8.