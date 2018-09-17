70 PM House vehicles auctioned above market price: Information Minister

Seventy vehicles of the Prime Minister House have been auctioned above the market price, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday.

The minister said that remaining bomb and bullet proof vehicles will be auctioned in the second phase.

“It was a successful auction and its objective was to convey a message to people that their elected prime minister will not waste their money,” he said.

The government has opened its governor houses to the public and over 25,000 persons have visited the governor houses so far, Mr Chaudhry added.

In his first address to the nation after becoming prime minister, Imran Khan said that the premier’s residence has 80 cars and 33 vehicles.