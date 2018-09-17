70 PM House vehicles auctioned above market price: Information Minister

September 17, 2018

People visit an auction of government owned used cars at the premises of Prime Minister House in Islamabad, Pakistan September 17, 2018. REUTERS

Seventy vehicles of the Prime Minister House have been auctioned above the market price, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday.

The minister said that remaining bomb and bullet proof vehicles will be auctioned in the second phase.

“It was a successful auction and its objective was to convey a message to people that their elected prime minister will not waste their money,” he said.

The government has opened its governor houses to the public and over 25,000 persons have visited the governor houses so far, Mr Chaudhry added.

In his first address to the nation after becoming prime minister, Imran Khan said that the premier’s residence has 80 cars and 33 vehicles.

 
 
 

See Also

Ahsan Iqbal asks the government to step up its game

September 17, 2018 6:51 pm

PTI govt will complete CPEC projects, President assures

September 17, 2018 4:31 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, says FM Qureshi

September 17, 2018 4:00 pm

The PM wants Sindh’s officials to eliminate street crime

September 16, 2018 4:43 pm

Aamir Liaquat is too punctual for his own good

September 16, 2018 2:34 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Karachi on first official visit

September 16, 2018 1:19 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.