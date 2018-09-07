7 soldiers martyred, 9 terrorists killed in N. Waziristan operation: ISPR

September 22, 2018

Seven Pakistan army personnel, including a captain, have embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with suspected militants in North Waziristan.

According to the army’s media wing, the soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation in Gharlamai and Spera Kunar Algad.

They were identified as Captain Junaid, Hawaldar Amir, Hawaldar Atif, Hawaldar Nasir, Hawaldar Abdul Razzaq, Sepoy Sammi and Sepoy Anwar.

Nine terrorists were also killed and they are being identified, the ISPR said.

Security forces have cleared the area after the operation, the army said.​

 
 
 

