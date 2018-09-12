500 transgender people have been killed in Pakistan since 2015, SC told

At least 500 transgender people have been killed in Pakistan since 2015, the Supreme Court was told on Wednesday.

These statistics were revealed by the secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, who is heading the court-formed commission to ensure that transgender community members get computerised national identity cards.

The court announced that it will offer jobs to two transgender people, adding that the details of this will be shared later.

“We are trying to bring transgender people into the mainstream,” remarked Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. “We are here to protect their rights.”

NADRA Chairperson Usman Yousaf Mobin said as many as 342 transgender people have been issued identity cards. However, many transgender people are not willing to register with the database authority, he added.

The court issued notices to Qamar Naseem, a transgender rights activist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The commission head said that Naseem’s organisation Blue Vein has miscalculated data and published it on its website.

“What non-government organisation is spreading false information and bringing country a bad name?” asked the top judge. The next hearing will be held in two weeks.