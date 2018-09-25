25-year-old killed in Karachi after a power line falls on his motorcycle

September 16, 2018

Photo: AFP

A man lost his life after being electrocuted in Karachi’s Quaidabad on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Noorullah.

Noorullah was travelling on a motorcycle with his friend when an electric wire fell in front of their vehicle. Noorullah was electrocuted after he tried to remove the wire with his bare hand.

His family said that they don’t want to register a case, but hoped that government takes action over damaged electric wires in the city.

Recently, the hands of two young boys were amputated after K-Electric’s high-tension wires fell on them in different parts of the city.

 
 
 

