17 children have yet to be rescued in Karachi

At least 151 children have gone missing in Karachi during the last eight months.

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee revealed this in a report on Wednesday.

At least 151 cases were reported from January to August, this year. Out of them, the police rescued 134 children.

Seventeen cases are still under investigation.

Also read: North Karachi child was kidnapped by father’s friend

Most of the cases were reported in North Karachi, Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Landhi and Shah Faisal Town.

Thirteen cases of kidnappings have been reported in September so far. Five children have been rescued.

The report said that close relatives of the children were involved in a majority of the kidnapping cases.

On Tuesday, the body of a 13-year-old boy was found in Sohrab Goth. Police said he was strangled.

The boy, kidnapped on August 26, was identified as Rehan.

Separately, the police rescued a six-year-old boy Huzaifa whose alleged abduction by his father’s friend led to riots in North Karachi on Tuesday.

Dozens of the protesters were detained and later released.