16 people injured at Pakpattan shrine in devotees’ rush to enter

When the doors of Sufi saint Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar’s shrine in Pakpattan opened for his 776urs, 16 people were injured in the rush.People tried to push their way into the shrine, running roughshod over a number of devotees, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Muhammad Amjad.The security gate installed at the entrance also broke with the force of their pushes.The injured people were taken to a local hospital.