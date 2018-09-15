15 students stung by bees at a school in Gujranwala

Around 15 preteen students were rushed to the hospital on Thursday after they were stung by bees at their school in Gujranwala.

The female students, who are in classes five to eight, were playing at the government school in Gujranwala when a swarm of bees attacked them. A teacher rescued them after hearing their screams.

The students were taken to Civil hospital and have been discharged. The school was reportedly aware of the hive but didn’t bother to have it removed.

There are currently over 5,000 students enrolled at the school.