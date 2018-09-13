13 ‘missing’ persons have returned home in Sindh

Thirteen missing persons have returned home in Sindh.

This was revealed on Wednesday in a report submitted to the Sindh High Court by the police and Rangers.

As many as 40 petitions have been filed by the families of the missing people. The families have accused law enforcement agencies of abducting their loved ones, something the authorities have repeatedly denied.

The people who have been recovered include Zahid, Arif, Munawwar Ali, Muhammad Nasir, Ilyas from Korangi, and Muhammad Asadullah from Nazimabad.

The cases of 25 missing persons are still pending in court. The court ordered the police and Rangers to ensure the recovery of more people and submit another report on October 10.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto remarked that the citizens are returning home due to the efforts of the court.