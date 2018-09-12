12 more ministers added to Punjab cabinet

Twelve new ministers of the Punjab cabinet took oath at Governor House in Lahore on Wednesday.

The number of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s cabinet now stands at 35.

Those who took oath include Shaukat Lalika, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhummad Akhlaq, Pir Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Mehr Mohammad Aslam Bharwana, Ashifa Riaz, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Jahanzeb Khicchi and Ejaz Masih.

Portfolios of the new ministers will be announced later.

Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath. The swearing in ceremony was attended by Buzdar and other important personalities.

Former ruling party, PML-N, emerged as the single largest party in Punjab after the July 25 general election. However, the PTI suceeded in forming the provincial government after gaining support of independent candidates.

Later, the PTI got its speaker and chief minister elected in Punjab.