12 injured after roof collapses during wedding in Jhang

Twelve people were injured in Jhang after the roof of a house collapsed during a wedding.

The incident took place in Jhang’s Kot Khera area. People had crowded on the roof of a house during a wedding and were dancing. Too many people gathered on the roof, causing it to collapse under their weight.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene after being informed of the incident.

After a one-hour long operation, 12 people were rescued from the house in an injured condition.

They were taken to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. Four people’s condition was termed critical.