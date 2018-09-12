12 injured after roof collapses during wedding in Jhang

September 3, 2018

Twelve people were injured in Jhang after the roof of a house collapsed during a wedding.

The incident took place in Jhang’s Kot Khera area. People had crowded on the roof of a house during a wedding and were dancing. Too many people gathered on the roof, causing it to collapse under their weight.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene after being informed of the incident.

After a one-hour long operation, 12 people were rescued from the house in an injured condition.

They were taken to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. Four people’s condition was termed critical.

 

 
 
 

See Also

In Jhang, the pirs and Makhdooms have the vote

July 3, 2018 7:19 pm

Madrassa roof collapse kills six children in Bajaur

May 13, 2018 12:41 pm

Sukkur date market roof collapse, 12 dead

March 28, 2018 11:51 pm

Roof collapse kills child in Pakpatan

February 3, 2018 4:01 pm

Man arrested over child pornography

January 28, 2018 11:12 pm

PTI worker proud to marry Facebook friend from London

November 23, 2017 9:11 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.