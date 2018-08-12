Zilhajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 22

The Zilhajj moon was sighted in Pakistan on Sunday. Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated across the country on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

The announcement was made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairperson Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, after presiding over the moon-sighting body’s meeting in Karachi.

Mufti Munib said testimonies regarding sighting of the Zilhajj moon were received by the committee from different parts of the country.

He said first of Zilhajj (1439 hijri) will fall on Monday, August 13, while the Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Pakistan on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

Zilhajj is the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. It is the month in which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place.

In Saudi Arabia, the Zilhajj moon was sighted on Saturday.

The sighting of the crescent moon means that the first day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage will be August 19.

The climax of the Haj ritual – known as the Day of Arafat – will fall on August 20 where Eid will be celebrated the next day, August 21.