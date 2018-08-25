Will the opposition agree on a presidential nominee?

The opposition parties are holding an all parties conference at the residence of incarcerated PML-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s in Murree on Saturday to decide on whom to put forward as a joint candidate for the presidential elections.

Opposition parties attending the APC include the PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, ANP, PkMAP and others.

The ruling PTI has already announced that Dr Arif Alvi will be its candidate for the office of the president. The MQM has already assured the PTI of its support.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, who has reached Murree to attend the conference, said that they will try to reach consensus and bring a joint candidate for the presidential election.

The PPP has already nominated Aitizaz Ahsan as its candidate for the post of president. However, it seems that the nomination was not well received by the PML-N as former federal information minister Pervaiz Rashid said that his party will support the PPP candidate only if Ahsan goes to Adiala Jail and apologises to Nawaz. He did not clarify what he wants Ahsan to apologise for.

During the election of the prime minister, the PPP refrained from voting for PML-N candidate Shehbaz Sharif. Earlier, the PML-N had voted for the PPP’s candidate for the speaker of the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah.

New president to be elected on September 4

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that the election for the president will be held on September 4.

The president is elected by an electoral college comprising of members of the Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

The candidates must file their nominations papers on August 27 and the papers will be scrutinised by the returning officer on August 29. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by August 30.

President Mamnoon Hussain’s term will end on September 9.

According to the Constitution, the election of the president must be held at least a month before the incumbent’s term comes to an end, but the election could not be held on August 9 because the national and provincial assemblies were not functional by then.

Schedule for the presidential election

August 27, until 12pm: Filing of nomination papers with presiding officers in Islamabad and with each PO in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

August 29, at 10am: Scrutiny of nomination papers by the returning officer in Islamabad.

August 30, until 12pm: Withdrawal of candidates before the RO in Islamabad.

September 4, 10am to 4pm: Polling day. Elections will take place at Parliament House in Islamabad and the provincial assembly buildings in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.