Will become president if all opposition parties back me: Aitzaz Ahsan

PPP’s presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan said that the opposition candidate will win the election if there will be a one-on-one contest against the PTI.

“What Imran Khan has done with the KP and Punjab governments would benefit the opposition candidate in the election,” Ahsan told Nadeem Malik.

Aitzaz Ahsan has filed his nomination papers to contest the presidential election after the opposition parties failed to reach a consensus over a joint candidate.

Ahsan’s name was rejected by the PML-N and the PPP was told to choose someone else for the presidential election.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, a close confidante of Nawaz Sharif, had said that Aitzaz Ahsan could be acceptable for his party if he (Ahsan) apologizes to the former prime minister.

“I consider Pervaiz Rashid a progressive and leftist intellectual,” Ahsan said. “I wasn’t expecting such a statement from him.”

The PML-N and other opposition parties have finalized the name of Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and he has also filed his nomination papers.

“Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman needs to think about who suits him the PTI’s candidate or the PPP’s,” Ahsan said, adding that the PTI will comfortably win if the opposition parties remain divided.