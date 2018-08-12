We will bring in a new local government system, vows PTI’s Jahangir Tareen

August 12, 2018

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen Khan said on Sunday that the PML-N destroyed institutions during its tenure in the federal government and Punjab government.

We will work to improve the situation in the provinces, he said, adding that they will introduce a new local government system.

He met PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore on Sunday and made some important statements. Elahi is being nominated by the PTI as the speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

They discussed matter related to the Punjab government.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Tareen said they will strengthen the Punjab government and improve matters in the province.

 
 
 

