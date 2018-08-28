We have to move on: Shah Mehmood Qureshi on State Dept’s ‘incorrect’ statement

August 28, 2018




Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that we have to move on regarding the US State Department’s ‘incorrect’ statement about a telephonic conversation between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to PPP Senator Raza Rabbani on the floor of the Senate, the minister said that he is aware of the US State Department’s decision to stick to their readout. “With all due respect, what they said was incorrect. Mistakes do happen and they might have made one,” he said, adding that what his ministry had reported was true.

Qureshi said that the US Secretary of State is expected to visit on September 5. During his visit, we would try to mend our bilateral relations with the US, he added.

While taking our relations with the US forward, the government will not only consider public opinion but will also take input from the elected representatives, said the minister.
 
 
 

