We have to move on: Shah Mehmood Qureshi on State Dept’s ‘incorrect’ statement

Replying to PPP Senator Raza Rabbani on the floor of the Senate, the minister said that he is aware of the US State Department’s decision to stick to their readout. “With all due respect, what they said was incorrect. Mistakes do happen and they might have made one,” he said, adding that what his ministry had reported was true.Qureshi said that the US Secretary of State is expected to visit on September 5. During his visit, we would try to mend our bilateral relations with the US, he added.While taking our relations with the US forward, the government will not only consider public opinion but will also take input from the elected representatives, said the minister.