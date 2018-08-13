Two suspects have been arrested in Mardan for the rape and murder of a six-year-old

Two suspects have been arrested in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Mardan.

One of the men is the girl’s paternal uncle and the other is her father’s step-brother. Both men have confessed to the crime.

Mardan DPO Captain (retd) Wahid Mehmood told SAMAA Digital that on August 7 a young girl went missing in the Fato Qila area. After a day, her body was found in a field near her house, he said.

A team was formed to investigate the case, Captain (retd) Mehmood said, adding that the team obtained DNA samples from 426 people in four villages near the crime scene. After that, 23 suspects were taken into custody.

The police officer said that two suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation. One is the step-brother of the victim’s father, 22-year-old Khan Muhammad.

He confessed to taking her to his empty house on the pretense of taking her to the store to buy something and raping her. He later strangled her to death.

The DPO said that the suspect later told his step-brother, Nasrullah, about the incident. Nasrullah, who is the girl’s paternal uncle, helped Muhammad dump the body in the field and failed to alert the authorities about the incident.