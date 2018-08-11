Three policemen killed in militant attack on a check post in Gilgit

August 11, 2018
Manzar Hasan shigri

Three police personnel were killed while two others were injured in an attack by militants on a police check post in Kargah Valley, Gilgit.

According to initial information, one militant was also killed in retaliatory fire. The incident took place early on Saturday. Police said that the militant was involved in the recent attacks on schools in Diamer.

The deceased and injured have been shifted to the local district hospital. The police called in an additional contingent of cops and started a search operation in the area to arrest the attackers.

Earlier this month, 12 schools – eight girls and four boys schools –  were vandalised and set on fire by unidentified persons in different areas of Diamer.

The attackers had also tried to break into an army-run school, but were stopped by guards, a local resident Ghayas Ali told Reuters. “People heard heavy explosions.”

 
 
 

