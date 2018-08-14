Three killed in Karachi as the city is caught in a traffic gridlock

Residents of Karachi faced massive traffic jams in numerous areas and three people died in traffic-related accidents.In Karachi, Karsaz, Sharae Faisal, Stadium Road, Numaish Chowrangi and Guru Mandir were blocked due to traffic jams. From NIPA Chowrangi to Gulshan-e-Iqbal and from the Sohrab Goth Flyover to Lucky One Mall traffic has been stuck for hours.The situation at Ayesha Manzil, Water Pump, Clifton, Seaview and Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s Mazaar is no better.The public holiday meant residents of Karachi travelled to the Quaid’s mausoleum, the beach and other public spaces to enjoy the day.Two people died in an accident near Defence Phase-I. A car hit a motorcycle and fled the scene, leaving the motorcyclist and passenger dead.Another accident took place near Sohrab Goth where one person died.The situation in Lahore is no better. Main thoroughfares are blocked due to traffic.The city’s police say that they have arrested 18 people for one-wheeling.