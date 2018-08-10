Three children killed after roof caves in at a house in Kasur

August 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Three siblings were killed when the roof of their house in Kasur caved in late Thursday night.

Rescue officials said six-year-old Tahir, seven-year-old Naeem and 15-year-old Maria died, after which the bodies were taken to a hospital. Another eight-year-old child was injured.

The incident took place in the Sheikh Hammad village. Police say the parents were sleeping in the courtyard of their house with their eight-year-old daughter when the roof caved in. According to the police, the roof caved in due to heavy rains in the area.

 
 
 

