This will be the fourth time a woman is appointed deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly

Four applications have been received for the post of speaker and deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly and both the PPP and opposition are fielding women for the post of deputy speaker.

Today (August 14) was the last day to submit applications.

Since both the PPP and opposition are fielding women candidates, this year’s deputy speaker will be the fourth woman appointed to the post. Previous women appointed to the post were Shehla Raza, who served as the deputy speaker twice, and Rahila Tiwana.

No one has objected to the applications of any of the applicants, said Sindh Assembly Secretary GM Umar Farooq.

The PPP has nominated Agha Siraj Durrani for the post of speaker and Rehana Leghari as the deputy speaker. Durrani served as the assembly’s speaker in the last tenure. Leghari is a longtime PPP worker who has been elected from Sujawal.

The opposition has put forward the name of Javed Hanif as speaker and Rabia Azfar Nizami as deputy speaker. Hanif is the former chairperson of the Karachi Port Trust and was elected on the MQM’s ticket in PS-95 Karachi while Azfar is a PTI candidate who has been appointed on a reserved seat for women. Hanif was arrested in July by NAB for allegedly making illegal appointments in the KPT during his tenure as its head.

The election for the speaker and deputy speaker will be held on Wednesday August 15.