The World Bank says it will support the PTI govt’s reform plans

The World Bank is ready to support the PTI-led government’s reform plans, it announced on Wednesday. The bank said the plans are needed to stabilise the economy and accelerate growth to end poverty and boost prosperity.

The commitment was made by the World Bank’s newly appointed vice-president for the South Asia region, Hartwig Schafer, when he met government officials and key counterparts to discuss Pakistan’s development priorities and reform agenda.

“The visit gave me an opportunity to learn more about how we support millions of people in Pakistan, especially the youth, through investments in health, nutrition, education, skills and the digital economy,” said Schafer.

During his two-day trip to Islamabad, Schafer met Finance Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Razzak Dawood, adviser to the prime minister on commerce, textile, industry and production, and investment.

“I am impressed to learn of the government of Pakistan’s plans to invest in human capital and create jobs, attract investments through ease of doing business and better regional connectivity, improve infrastructure and services in Karachi and strengthen the management of water and the environment,” said Schafer.

He said he looked forward to working with both the federal and provincial governments and supporting them in their bid to implement urgent reforms needed to stabilise the economy.