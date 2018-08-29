The Supreme Court wants a record of Zardari’s assets for the past 10 years

The Supreme Court ordered on Wednesday former president Asif Ali Zardari to present records of the assets he has owned in the past 10 years.

The court sought the details of the former president’s assets in Pakistan and abroad in 2007. The court was hearing the NRO case. Advocate Feroz Shah Gilani, the president of the Lawyers Foundation for Justice, filed a petition in which he had named former presidents General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and Zardari, former attorney general Malik Mohammad Qayyum and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as respondents.

“Did Asif Zardari have a Swiss bank account?” asked Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. Zardari’s lawyer, Farooq H Naek, replied that he doesn’t think that his client owned any Swiss bank accounts.

His affidavit has created suspicion, remarked Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

On August 29, Zardari affirmed through an affidavit before the Supreme Court that he owns neither moveable or immovable property nor any bank accounts outside Pakistan.