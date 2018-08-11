Sindh High Court upholds Faisal Vawda’s victory in Karachi’s NA-249

The Sindh High Court has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to declare PTI’s Faisal Vawda the winning candidate for NA-249 Karachi.

The court had earlier stayed the commission from declaring Vawda the winner after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif challenged the results.

Shehbaz, who also contested the election from NA-249, emerged as a runner-up in the polls. He secured 34,626 votes to Vawda’s 35,349 votes.

In his petition, Shehbaz had requested the court to order the ECP not to notify Vawda’s victory. Shehbaz had also pleaded for a recount in the constituency.

After hearing the case on Friday, the court directed Shehbaz to approach the election tribunal for objections to Vawda’s victory.

The court has directed the tribunal to conclude the hearing of election-related cases within a month.

‘Foreign nationality, assets’

Vawda’s victory was also challenged by the PPP’s candidate from NA-249, Qadir Mandokhel.

He had claimed that Vawda has a foreign passport as well as bank accounts and property abroad and requested the court to disqualify him.

On Mandokhel’s petition, the Sindh High Court issued notices to the PTI leader to clarify his position before the ECP.

The court has directed the ECP to approach the FIA to investigate Vawda’s alleged foreign nationality and overseas properties.

The court also heard similar petitions challenging the results of two more National Assembly seats in Karachi – NA-250 and NA-237 – and Karachi constituency PS-116.

The high court subsequently referred the matter to the election tribunal.