The Sindh and KP assemblies have been summoned on Monday

Sessions of the Sindh Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have been summoned on Monday (August 13) at 10am.

During the inaugural sessions, the MPA-elects will take oath. They will also elect the speakers and deputy speakers of the two houses.

The outgoing speakers will administer the oaths to the newly elected lawmakers.

The National Assembly will also meet on Monday for the oath-taking ceremony and election of the speaker and deputy speaker.

Outgoing speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will administer the oath to the new members.