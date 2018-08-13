The PTI has nominated Asad Qaiser and Qasim Suri as the NA speaker and deputy speaker

The PTI submitted its papers nominating Asad Qaiser as National Assembly speaker and Qasim Suri as deputy speaker on Monday.

The election for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker will be held on Wednesday, August 15.

Newly elected MNAs took oath on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Qaiser said he will work according to the assembly’s rules. He said the appointment of Suri is good news for Balochistan.

Suri said that they will work alongside the opposition. He said they will put an end to issues such as poverty, disappearances and terrorism in Balochistan.