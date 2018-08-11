The PTI has lost its two-third majority in the KP Assembly

The PTI has lost its two-third majority in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly after the results of some seats have been changed. However, it still has a simple majority, so it can form the government.

Combining general seats, reserved seats and independent candidates, the PTI had 83 members in the assembly – they needed 82 for a two-third majority.

After the recount in PK-70 Peshawar, PTI’s Shah Farman lost the election. In PK-23 Shangla, where the PTI’s Shaukat Yusufzai won, the election has been declared null and void since only 5% of the voters were women. The Election Act 2017 says that the number of female voters has to be at least 10% of the total votes in the area.

The party also lost a reserved seat for women – they now have 14. The party also has two minority seats. The KP Assembly has been summoned on August 13 where the newly elected MPAs will take oath.

