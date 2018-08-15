The provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh and KP will elect their speakers today

The provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will elect their speakers on Wednesday (today). The Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will also elect their deputy speakers the same day.

MPAs of the Punjab Assembly will take oath today and then vote for the speaker. They will elect their deputy speaker on Thursday. There are 371 seats in the Punjab Assembly. The PTI has nominated PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Ilahi as its candidate for the speaker.

The Sindh Assembly will elect its speaker and deputy speaker today. The PPP filed the nomination papers for Agha Siraj Durrani as speaker and Rehana Leghari as deputy speaker. The joint opposition has fielded Javed Hanif as speaker and Rabia Azfar Nizami as deputy speaker.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will also elect both its speaker and deputy speaker today. The PTI has nominated Mushtaq Ghani as its candidate for the speaker and Mehmood Jan as deputy speaker. The opposition has fielded ANP’s Laiq Khan for the position of speaker and PML-N’s Jamshed Mohmand as its candidate for the deputy speaker.

