President Mamnoon Hussain conferred 451 awards on military personnel on Independence Day.

Officers and soldiers of the army, navy and air force were presented the awards, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

Among the awards were two Sitara-i-Basalat, 59 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 34 Imtiazi Asnad, 156 COAS Commendation Cards, 17 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 77 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 106 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Fifty-one of the awards were conferred posthumously.