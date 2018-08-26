The PPP says Aitizaz Ahsan is their only candidate for president

The PPP wants Aitizaz Ahsan to be the joint opposition’s candidate for president and the party’s co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has said that other opposition parties should be convinced to support Ahsan’s bid for the presidency.

The PPP has said they will only put Ahsan forward as their nominee. He will remain our nominee, said Zardari.

We will convince the PML-N to accept Ahsan, he said. The PML-N had earlier said that they would accept Ahsan if he went to Adiala Jail to apologise to former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Syed Khursheed Shah of the PPP said he is confident that the other parties will accept Ahsan as a candidate. He said there is a lot of responsibility on PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s shoulders right now. Shehbaz was tasked with deciding who will be the opposition’s presidential nominee.

The PML-N knows what to do in this situation, said Shah, who was the joint opposition’s candidate for speaker of the National Assembly.

We don’t want the past to overshadow the opposition’s politics, he said. He said that they have a bitter past but they have to set it aside for the betterment of the country. If we don’t put aside the things we said about each other in the past we will face a lot of problems, he said.