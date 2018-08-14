The Met dept has issued a 36 hour flood alert for the Chenab River

After the recent rain, water has accumulated in the river and there is a risk of flooding. Due to flooding near Sialkot, routes to 85 villages have been cut off.The water is currently flowing onto a main street and hundreds of acres of farmland are already underwater.The Met department predicts another strong current of water in the river in the next 36 hours. The Khanki, Marala and Qadirabad headworks have all been hit by the flood. Headworks are structures at the head of waterways.The Rawal Dam has reached its full capacity after rain in the twin cities. The spillways have been opened for the second time this week to reduce the water level in the dam.The dam authorities say that the water level has reached 1,752 feet, which is why they opened the spillways. Despite that, the water level is still too high.