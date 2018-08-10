The Indian high commissioner gifted a signed cricket bat to Imran Khan

August 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Photo: courtesy Indian High Commission Twitter

Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria gifted a cricket bat signed by the entire Indian cricket team to prime minister-elect Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence.

He met Imran and congratulated him on the PTI’s victory in the 2018 general elections.

The high commissioner and Imran discussed variety of issues, including Pak-India bilateral relationships.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Imran earlier to congratulate him on his election victory.

Imran declared in his victory speech that he wanted to resolve the long-standing territorial dispute over Kashmir, saying “if India comes and takes one step toward us, we will take two”.

Imran’s media team said he had told Modi it was vital both countries focus on pulling millions out of poverty.

The PTI said Imran had also told Modi that issues between the two nations must be resolved through talks. “Wars can breed tragedies instead of facilitating resolution of conflicts,” he said, according to a PTI statement.

 
 
 

