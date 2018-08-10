ECP issues Imran Khan’s NA-53 victory notification after his apology

The ECP has issued Imran Khan’s victory notification from NA-53 Islamabad after the PTI chairman tendered an apology for violating the secrecy of the ballot.

Imran had cast his vote in front of cameras on July 25.

The ECP accepted his apology and has taken back the notice against him.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza said records should be maintained of people who violated the sanctity of the vote.

He ordered that the notification declaring Imran victorious in Na-53 should be issued.

The apology was accepted 3-1 with members from Sindh, Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan accepting the apology.