ECP issues Imran Khan’s NA-53 victory notification after his apology

August 10, 2018
Abbas Shabbir

The ECP has issued Imran Khan’s victory notification from NA-53 Islamabad after the PTI chairman tendered an apology for violating the secrecy of the ballot.

Imran had cast his vote in front of cameras on July 25.

The ECP accepted his apology and has taken back the notice against him.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza said records should be maintained of people who violated the sanctity of the vote.

He ordered that the notification declaring Imran victorious in Na-53 should be issued.

The apology was accepted 3-1 with members from Sindh, Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan accepting the apology.

 
 
 

See Also

Saeed Ghani calls PTI’s Imran Ismail the ‘leader of all liars’

August 12, 2018 8:45 am

Imran Khan nominates Imran Ismail as Sindh’s next governor

August 11, 2018 8:23 pm

Sunil Gavaskar won’t attend Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony

August 11, 2018 8:11 pm

I haven’t received an invite to Imran’s oath-taking ceremony yet, says Sarfraz

August 11, 2018 4:51 pm

Candidates have to choose the seats they want to retain before taking oath

August 11, 2018 1:02 pm

Imran Khan wants Najam Sethi to resign as PCB Chairman

August 11, 2018 12:19 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.