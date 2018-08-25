The corrupt can never escape, it’s God’s law, says President Mamnoon Hussain

August 25, 2018




President Mamnoon Hussain said that the corrupt can run for a few days but they can not escape justice forever.

Talking to the media in London, the president said that he stands by his 2016 statement in which he said that the Panama Leaks were ‘God sent’ and believes that the corrupt can never escape the punishment. “It is God’s law,” he said.

The president said he has always been a proponent of accountability. However, it should be a ‘good’ one, he added.

People have raised reservations regarding the accountability process in some cases, said President Hussain, adding that the accountability should be carried out in a 'proper' way.

Commenting on the president's statement, PML-N leader Mushahidullah said that he was not talking about the Sharif family.

There are lot of corrupt people in the sitting government who are being summoned by NAB, said the PML-N leader. The president was referring to these people, he added.
 
 
 

