The CDA had to call the police to have 50 flats in Parliament Lodges vacated

August 10, 2018
Zaheer Ali Khan

The CDA’s enforcement team arrived at Parliament Lodges in Islamabad on Friday to have them vacated of former MNAs.

CDA officials say that over 50 apartments are currently occupied even though the last assembly was dissolved in May.

The authority’s enforcement team called in the police to help them have the apartments vacated. They had to break the locks on the apartment doors.

The CDA has the support of Senator Usman Kakar. He said the newly elected MNAs should not be deprived of their right to live in the lodges.

He said it is unfortunate that the former parliamentarians are making fools of themselves by not vacating the apartments.

The National Assembly session has been called on Monday, August 13, where the new MNAs will take oath.

The list of former parliamentarians still occupying flats obtained by SAMAA TV states that MQM leader Farooq Sattar, PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry, Sheikh Aftab, Pir Amir Hasnat, Zafarullah Jamali have yet to vacate their official residences, despite being ordered to do so.

 
 
 

