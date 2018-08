The army briefed us for eight hours, discussing each and every issue in detail, said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and other ministers visited the army headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

“The army leadership spoke to us without withholding anything,” said Chaudhry. “The exchange of ideas with them was very good.” According to him, they also discussed the budget for the army and its institutions.