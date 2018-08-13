The accountability court has summoned Nawaz and Wajid Zia once again

August 13, 2018
Sohail Rashid

Nawaz Sharif. Photo: AFP

The accountability court hearing the Al-Azizia and Flagship references against jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif summoned the three-time premier and Wajid Zia, the prosecution’s star witness in the case, once again on Wednesday.

The jailed prime minister was brought to the court from Adiala Jail in an armoured vehicle amid tightened security. This was Nawaz’s first appearance before the court after his arrest. The former prime minister arrived in Lahore on July 13 with his daughter, after which the two were taken to Adiala Jail.

On August 7, the Islamabad High Court had transferred the two references, Al-Azizia and Flagship, to Accountability Court II on Nawaz’s plea. Judge Arshad Malik heard the references on Monday.

Zafir Khan represented Nawaz as NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi appeared before the court. Zia, who was also the head of the joint investigation team that looked into the Panama Papers case, also appeared before the court as a witness.

The judge remarked during the hearing that little time is left in the deadline set by the Supreme Court to wind up the corruption references against the Sharif family.

The judge summoned Al-Azizia reference’s investigation officer Mehboob Alam, Nawaz and Zia on the next hearing. The hearing was adjourned until Wednesday.

 
 
 

