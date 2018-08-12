Six people have been injured in road accidents after it rained in Karachi

With great weather comes some bad news. Traffic accidents have begun to increase in Karachi because the roads have become slicker due to the rain.

Sporadic rain across the city on Sunday may have residents of Karachi heading out for picnics or to the park but it also means the roads are more slippery.

Many motorcycles were seen slipping on the roads.

In Nazimabad No 7, a speeding bus overturned after the driver lost control. Four people were injured in the incident.

On MA Jinnah Road, another speeding bus overturned. Two people were injured in the incident and they were taken to Jinnah hospital for treatment.