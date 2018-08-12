Six people have been injured in road accidents after it rained in Karachi

August 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

With great weather comes some bad news. Traffic accidents have begun to increase in Karachi because the roads have become slicker due to the rain.

Sporadic rain across the city on Sunday may have residents of Karachi heading out for picnics or to the park but it also means the roads are more slippery.

Many motorcycles were seen slipping on the roads.

In Nazimabad No 7, a speeding bus overturned after the driver lost control. Four people were injured in the incident.

On MA Jinnah Road, another speeding bus overturned. Two people were injured in the incident and they were taken to Jinnah hospital for treatment.

 
 
 

See Also

Vitality Blast T20: Rain washes out Leicestershire-Derbyshire fixture

August 12, 2018 1:01 pm

Three, including two FC personnel, die in traffic accident in Dera Ismail Khan

August 12, 2018 10:27 am

Karachi goes dark as electricity breakdown hits most of the city

August 12, 2018 9:37 am

Saeed Ghani calls PTI’s Imran Ismail the ‘leader of all liars’

August 12, 2018 8:45 am

UN calls for investigation of Yemen bus strike

August 11, 2018 12:18 pm

GDA offers ‘unconditional’ support to PTI

August 9, 2018 10:50 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.