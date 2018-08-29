Sheikh Rasheed’s nephew is contesting the NA-60 by-election on the PTI’s ticket

August 29, 2018

Candidates have begun submitting their nomination papers for the by-elections in NA-60 Rawalpindi.

Among them is PTI ticket holder Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, who is the nephew of Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, has submitted his nomination papers, as has the PTI’s Mussadiq Ghuman. Rasheed, the head of the AML, had filed his papers for this constituency but the election in the area was postponed due to the incarceration of another candidate.

PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi was sentenced to life in jail in the ephedrine quota case and disqualified from contesting the election. Sajjad Khan of the PML-N has submitted his papers for the constituency.

Candidates have until August 30 to submit their nomination forms, after which the list of candidates will be posted on August 31.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will continue till September 4, while appeals against returning officers’ decisions will be heard till September 8.

On September 13 the verdicts in the appeals will be announced. September 15 will be the last day to withdraw papers and a final list will be published.

Candidates will be allotted electoral symbols on September 16, after which polling will be held on October 14.

Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Khan has been appointed the returning officer for NA-60.

 
 
 

See Also

By-elections in PB-35 Mastung and PB-40 Khuzdar to be held on October 14

August 27, 2018 11:42 am

Railways official asks for two years’ leave because he doesn’t want to work with Sheikh Rasheed

August 26, 2018 4:21 pm

Railways to launch two new trains next month, says Sheikh Rasheed

August 25, 2018 5:26 pm

The by-elections will be held on October 14

August 17, 2018 1:52 pm

Top court orders by-election in Rawalpindi’s NA-60

August 1, 2018 10:52 am

With campaign deadline looming, Sheikh Rasheed could not wait to grab the microphone

July 24, 2018 11:21 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.