Seven killed in Quetta mine blast, six missing

August 14, 2018

Photo: Reuters

A mine explosion in Quetta killed at least seven coal miners, a mining official said on Monday, with authorities expecting the death toll could rise.

The bodies of the dead were recovered Monday morning, with efforts being made to retrieve six more men trapped in the mine but feared dead.

“The explosion was caused by accumulation of methane gas,” Iftikhar Ahmed, the chief inspector of mines in Balochistan told Reuters. “The miners were working at the depth of 400 feet at the time.”

Explosions are not uncommon in Pakistan’s coal mines, most of which are in Balochistan and the neighbouring province of Sindh, where safety measures can be lax.

In May, more than 20 miners were killed in a mine blast in Quetta.

Pakistan has huge reserves of coal, estimated at more than 184 billion tonnes. It produces 4 million tonnes of coal annually, most of which is consumed by brick-making kilns.

 
 
 

See Also

Election for speakers, deputy speakers later this week

August 14, 2018 12:17 am

13 people have died in a blast in a coal mine in Quetta

August 13, 2018 6:00 pm

One killed, 15 injured as blast targets FC in Chaman

August 12, 2018 7:26 pm

Three, including two FC personnel, die in traffic accident in Dera Ismail Khan

August 12, 2018 10:27 am

Six, including FC personnel, Chinese nationals, injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Dalbandin

August 11, 2018 11:55 am

Eight districts of Balochistan in the dark after 220KV transmission line trips

August 9, 2018 5:41 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.