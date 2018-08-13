Seven die in Quetta mine blast, six missing

August 13, 2018

File Photo: Reuters

A mine explosion in Quetta killed at least seven coal miners, a mining official said on Monday, with authorities expecting the death toll could rise.

The bodies of the dead were recovered on Monday morning, with efforts being made to retrieve six more men trapped in the mine but feared dead.

“The explosion was caused by accumulation of methane gas,” Iftikhar Ahmed, the chief inspector of mines in Baluchistan told Reuters. “The miners were working at the depth of 400 feet at the time.”

The figure is equivalent to 122 m.

Explosions are not uncommon in Pakistan’s coal mines, most of which are in Baluchistan and Sindh, where safety measures can be lax.

In May, more than 20 miners were killed in a mine blast in Quetta.

Pakistan has huge reserves of coal, estimated at more than 184 billion tonnes. It produces 4 million tonnes of coal annually, most of which is consumed by brick-making kilns.

 
 
 

See Also

Seven Nazia Hassan songs that will take you back to yesteryear

August 13, 2018 3:01 pm

13 workers are trapped in a coal mine in Quetta

August 13, 2018 1:05 pm

Zilhajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 22

August 12, 2018 8:39 pm

I will attend Imran’s oath-taking if the Indian govt allows it, says cricketer Navjot Sidhu

August 12, 2018 4:34 pm

Cricketer Junaid Khan has been blessed with a baby boy

August 12, 2018 2:41 pm

Three, including two FC personnel, die in traffic accident in Dera Ismail Khan

August 12, 2018 10:27 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.