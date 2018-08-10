SC asks Aamir Liaquat to explain TV show remarks

August 10, 2018
Zulqarnain Iqbal

The Supreme Court has asked PTI leader and TV host Aamir Liaquat to explain his remarks made during a programme on a private TV channel despite court orders against hateful language.

During the hearing Friday, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the anchorperson does not have control over his tongue. He does not even know how to speak in a public forum, said the chief justice. “Are these kind of people going to become part of our Parliament?” he said.

Justice Nisar asked Liaquat to explain who he had called the “father of India” and “son of India”. Liaquat said he was addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval. “Zee TV had aired a programme against me,” he said.

The chief justice said he would not be allowed to get away with “acting” in court and action would be taken against him for lying.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan has ordered the defendant to produce the Zee TV footage in which Liaquat was mentioned.

The court issued Liaquat a show-cause notice, and ordered him to submit a written reply in two weeks. The contempt of court appeal was submitted by the Jang Group and its Geo TV show host Shahzeb Khanzada.

 
 
 

