Safdar shifted to PIMS hospital from Adiala jail

Captain (retd) Safdar has been shifted to PIMS hospital after his health deteriorated inside the Adiala jail.

Safdar, son-in-law of former PM Nawaz Sharif, was taken to the hospital after he suffered food-poisoning.

He is serving a one-year sentence to for aiding his father-in-law Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield properties case.

A five-member medical board headed by Dr Tanvir Khalid was formed to medically examine Captain (retd) Safdar.

According to the doctors, Safdar’s blood pressure was normal and sugar level was above average.

His X-ray, ultrasound and other tests will also be conducted, the doctors said.

The former MNA is being kept in the cardiac ward of PIMS hospital and it has been declared a sub-jail.