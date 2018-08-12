Saeed Ghani calls PTI’s Imran Ismail the ‘leader of all liars’

PPP leader Saeed Ghani reacted to the PTI’s nomination of Imran Ismail as Sindh governor, calling him the ‘leader of all liars’.

On Saturday, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan approved Ismail’s name for the position in a party meeting.

The party leadership has given me a big task, Ismail told SAMAA TV. “I will try to work with all stakeholders,” he said. “It is an important position and I will work with the PPP for Sindh’s development. We are ready to lift the garbage of Karachi.”

On the other hand, PPP’s Ghani said that Ismail was the leader of all liars and had been not been elected through votes. He advised the PTI leader not to worry about Karachi and instead think about cleaning up his own party.

“Before talking about depoliticising the Sindh police, Imran Ismail should remember that the position of the governor is also a non-political one,” said Ghani.