Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet in Karachi for Zil Hajj moon sighting

August 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Ruet-e-Hilal committee, Pakistan’s moon sighting body, will meet in Karachi on Sunday (today) to look for the moon.

The Met Office director, Ghulam Rasool, said that there are chances that the Zil Hajj crescent will be sighted in Balochistan and Sindh on Sunday. There will be clouds in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

The chairperson of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, will lead the meeting of the central committee in Karachi. The meetings of zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees will be held at their respective provincial headquarters.

If the Ruet-e-Hilal committee sees the Zil Hajj crescent on Sunday, Eidul Azha will fall on Wednesday, August 22. The crescent was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

 
 
 

See Also

Watch: You could win a sacrificial animal in a lucky draw at this Karachi store

August 9, 2018 1:48 pm

This Eid sacrificial animals will be taxed twice in Malir

August 6, 2018 6:14 pm

This Eid, you can’t collect animal hides in Sindh or purchase animals in Islamabad

August 4, 2018 2:53 pm

Good news for govt employees and pensioners: you’ll be paid early this month

August 4, 2018 10:34 am

Blood Moon dazzles star gazers in longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

July 28, 2018 11:41 am

Two friends drown at Karachi’s Sandspit beach

June 17, 2018 6:25 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.