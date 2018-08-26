Records seized during FIA raid on the Khoski Sugar Mills in Badin

A joint team of the FIA, NAB and Rangers raided a sugar mill in Badin on Sunday and seized records relating to the investigation of a money laundering case.

The FIA team spent approximately four hours at the Khoski Sugar Mill. The raid was conducted on information provided by Omni Group head Anwar Majeed’s son, AG Majeed.

According to the agency, a political figure is a major shareholder in the mills, which are owned by the Omni Group.

The Rangers arrived in nine vehicles, while NAB officials came in two. According to the police, staff from Sindh Bank accompanied the bureau officials.

During the raid, entry and exit points to the mill were sealed. The record room was also searched and records were seized during the raid.

The Majeeds are being investigated in a money laundering case involving Rs35 billion laundered through fake bank accounts at three local banks, including Sindh Bank.