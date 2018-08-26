Railways official asks for two years’ leave because he doesn’t want to work with Sheikh Rasheed

The Pakistan Railways’ chief commercial manager in Lahore has asked for extended leave because he doesn’t want to work with Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The manager, Hanif Gul, wrote a letter to the Railways chairperson, asking for 730 days of paid leave because he cannot work with the new minister.

In his letter, he said that Rasheed is “extremely non-professional and ill-mannered”.

“The minister is fully entitled to work with a team that shares his vision,” he wrote, asking to be granted leave.