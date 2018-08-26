Railways official asks for two years’ leave because he doesn’t want to work with Sheikh Rasheed

August 26, 2018

The Pakistan Railways’ chief commercial manager in Lahore has asked for extended leave because he doesn’t want to work with Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The manager, Hanif Gul, wrote a letter to the Railways chairperson, asking for 730 days of paid leave because he cannot work with the new minister.

In his letter, he said that Rasheed is “extremely non-professional and ill-mannered”.

“The minister is fully entitled to work with a team that shares his vision,” he wrote, asking to be granted leave.

 
 
 

See Also

Railways to launch two new trains next month, says Sheikh Rasheed

August 25, 2018 5:26 pm

Top court orders by-election in Rawalpindi’s NA-60

August 1, 2018 10:52 am

70% of the Railways revenue is spent on pensions, SC told

July 24, 2018 12:55 pm

With campaign deadline looming, Sheikh Rasheed could not wait to grab the microphone

July 24, 2018 11:21 am

LHC dismisses Sheikh Rashid’s petition, election postponed in NA-60

July 23, 2018 8:51 pm

Sheikh Rasheed challenges decision to postpone the election in NA-60

July 23, 2018 1:12 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.