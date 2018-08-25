PTV to launch separate sports and children’s channels: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

August 25, 2018

Two new PTV channels will be launched, announced Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday.

“We have decided to launch two new channels of PTV,” the minister tweeted. He said that one of the channels will cover sports except cricket and the existing sports channel will be re-branded as PTV Cricket.

A dedicated channel for children under the age of 16 will also be launched, he added.

After coming into power, the PTI’s federal government had lifted political censorship on the state television channel and it now covers all political parties, including those on opposition benches.

On August 24, Chaudhry had announced that he is nominating members of two main opposition parties − Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of the PPP and Ahmad Khan of the PML-N − for places on PTV’s editorial board.

 
 
 

See Also

PTI slaps Rs0.5m fine on MPA Imran Shah for slapping a citizen

August 25, 2018 6:50 pm

The people of South Punjab will get their rights, says CM Usman Buzdar

August 25, 2018 11:30 am

Cabinet shuts down discretionary funds

August 24, 2018 7:33 pm

Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?

August 23, 2018 3:53 pm

PTI seeks PPP support for creation of South Punjab province

August 22, 2018 10:33 pm

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu justifies Pakistan visit

August 21, 2018 8:23 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Laveezah Khan

 

Most Read

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.