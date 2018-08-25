PTV to launch separate sports and children’s channels: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Two new PTV channels will be launched, announced Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday.

“We have decided to launch two new channels of PTV,” the minister tweeted. He said that one of the channels will cover sports except cricket and the existing sports channel will be re-branded as PTV Cricket.

A dedicated channel for children under the age of 16 will also be launched, he added.

We have decided to launch two new channels of PTV,a dedicated Sports Channel to cover all sports except Cricket and present PTV Sports shall be rebranded as PTV Cricket. A dedicated Channel for Children under sixteen…. All suggestions welcome — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 25, 2018

After coming into power, the PTI’s federal government had lifted political censorship on the state television channel and it now covers all political parties, including those on opposition benches.

On August 24, Chaudhry had announced that he is nominating members of two main opposition parties − Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of the PPP and Ahmad Khan of the PML-N − for places on PTV’s editorial board.