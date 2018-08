PTI slaps Rs0.5m fine on MPA Imran Shah for slapping a citizen

The PTI has imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on its MPA Imran Shah who had slapped a citizen in Karachi on August 14.

“Imran Shah will treat 20 patients for free,” PTI’s Karachi president Firdous Shamim Naqvi said on Saturday. “Imran Shah will also donate Rs500,000 to the Edhi Foundation.”

Naqvi said that the fine was imposed by the party’s inquiry committee after Shah admitted his mistake.

On August 14, a video went viral on social and mainstream media showing Shah violently slapping a citizen near Karachi’s Stadium Road.