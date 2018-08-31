PTI senator says NADRA Chairperson Usman Mobin should be sacked

August 31, 2018

Photo: PTI Social Media

NADRA chief Usman Mobin should be removed from his post, said PTI senator Azam Swati on Friday.

“The elections are being made controversial,” Swati said. “The NADRA chairperson should be removed before an inquiry into the RTS failure.”

After the elections, the PTI had formed a fact-finding committee headed by Senator Swati to look into the alleged failure of the RTS.

“I have done my research on the RTS system and I will prove that the elections were transparent,” the senator stated.

Taking a dig at the Sharif family, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family spend billions of rupees on air travel.

“Hassan, Hussain and Maryam were travelling on the government’s expense,” he claimed, adding that they have decided to send a bill of Rs25 million to Nawaz Sharif.

 
 
 

